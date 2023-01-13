Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4800 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, December 26, 2022, in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 7:48 pm, two suspects approached the victim, a Special Police Officer, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the Special Police Officer’s issued handgun. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/P2hsm72iaLY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.