Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and an Assault with Intent to Kill Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington Field Division, announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and an Assault with Intent to Kill offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 12:44 am, two suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached an employee at a drive through window of an establishment in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun while the other suspect exited the vehicle. The suspect took a cash register then both suspects fled the scene in their vehicle. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22-181-562

Wednesday, January 11, 2023, as a result of the MPD and ATF partnership, and pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of MPD’s Violent Crime Suppression Division arrested 20-year-old Damion Byrd of Temple Hills, MD. He was charged with Armed Robbery (Gun). Byrd was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Byrd was additionally charged with Assault with Intent to Kill, for an offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, inside of a residential facility, in the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-184-986

Images of the suspect were previously released to the public, in the shooting case, and can be seen below

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department would also like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington Field Division for their assistance and partnership.

