Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Spring Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the 1000 block of Spring Road, Northwest.

At approximately 4:28 am, three suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The three suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and suspect vehicle, described as white Infinity with dark tinted windows, were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/tW_vnWgfhDQ

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

