Berlin Barracks / VCOR X3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3000239
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 1328 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X 3
ACCUSED: Clinton L. Bell
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VICTIM: Cynthia Hall
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received word that Bell was at a residence on Robar Road in Williamstown, VT that he was not permitted to be at. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Bell had court ordered conditions of release not to be at that address. Bell was located at a separate address in Barre Town and taken into police custody without incident. Bell was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing and later held without bail at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility in Saint Albans.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/13/2023 1300 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached