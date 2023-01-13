Berlin Barracks / VCOR X3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A3000239

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 1328 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X 3

ACCUSED: Clinton L. Bell

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VICTIM: Cynthia Hall

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received word that Bell was at a residence on Robar Road in Williamstown, VT that he was not permitted to be at. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Bell had court ordered conditions of release not to be at that address. Bell was located at a separate address in Barre Town and taken into police custody without incident. Bell was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing and later held without bail at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility in Saint Albans.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/13/2023 1300 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached