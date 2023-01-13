Sven Patzer Petitions President Biden to Declare February 19th National Hickey Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sven Patzer is a thoughtful and loving individual who believes everyone has a right to a hickey. In his petition to President Biden, he says this:
February 19th should be a day that is recognized as National Hickey Day. This petition has been created to demand President Biden declare February 19th as National Hickey Day. We believe that this day should serve as an important reminder to all of us of the power of love and connection. The act of giving and receiving a hickey is an intimate, physical way to express your affection for someone else and it should be celebrated.
Why We Need National Hickey Day
National Hickey Day would provide us with an opportunity to celebrate our connections with loved ones and recognize the importance of physical intimacy in relationships. There are many benefits associated with expressing physical affection such as increased oxytocin levels (the love hormone), improved moods, lower stress levels, and even deeper connections between partners. Furthermore, it gives us a chance to honor those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence or abusive relationships; reminding us of the need for healthy boundaries within relationships. We believe that by giving or receiving a hickey, two people can become one in spirit and body.
We urge President Biden to consider our petition and declare February 19th as National Hickey Day. This day would serve as an important reminder of the power of love and connection while also highlighting the importance of healthy boundaries within relationships. It would be a powerful way to honor those who have lost their lives due to abuse or violence, while also providing us with an opportunity to celebrate our connections with loved ones through physical intimacy and affection.
This incredibly thoughtful petition is available to sign HERE
