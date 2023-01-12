Submit Release
2022 Mayor's Cup Ice Hockey Roundup

Youth hockey teams from throughout the city battled for the title of “Boston’s Best” at the 2022 Mayor’s Cup Ice Hockey Tournament hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation and P & G Gillette. The tournament began December 16 and ended December 31 with 134 games played at eight different rinks throughout the city.

A total of 1,263 youth hockey players participated from seven different programs: Allston-Brighton; S.C.O.R.E Boston; Charlestown; Dorchester; Hyde Park; Parkway; and South Boston, all competing for the 29th Annual Mayor’s Cup in 15 different divisions. Special thanks go to Boston College, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, and FMC Ice Sports for the donated ice time and the youth hockey directors, board members, coaches, parents, and athletes who took part.

 

Here are the winning teams in each division:

Mite A - Dorchester

 

Mite AA - Allston-Brighton

 

Mite AAA - South Boston

 

Squirt A - South Boston

 

Squirt AA - Parkway

 

Squirt AAA - Charlestown

 

Peewee A - Allston/Brighton

 

Peewee AA - South Boston

 

Peewee AAA - Charlestown 

 

Girls U10 - Parkway

 

Girls U12 - Allston/Brighton

 

Girls U14 - Charlestown

 

Bantam A - Dorchester 

 

Bantam AA - South Boston

 

Bantam AAA - Parkway

 

 

