2022 Mayor's Cup Ice Hockey Roundup

Youth hockey teams from throughout the city battled for the title of “Boston’s Best” at the 2022 Mayor’s Cup Ice Hockey Tournament hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation and P & G Gillette. The tournament began December 16 and ended December 31 with 134 games played at eight different rinks throughout the city.

A total of 1,263 youth hockey players participated from seven different programs: Allston-Brighton; S.C.O.R.E Boston; Charlestown; Dorchester; Hyde Park; Parkway; and South Boston, all competing for the 29th Annual Mayor’s Cup in 15 different divisions. Special thanks go to Boston College, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, and FMC Ice Sports for the donated ice time and the youth hockey directors, board members, coaches, parents, and athletes who took part.

Here are the winning teams in each division:

Mite A - Dorchester

Mite AA - Allston-Brighton

Mite AAA - South Boston

Squirt A - South Boston

Squirt AA - Parkway

Squirt AAA - Charlestown

Peewee A - Allston/Brighton

Peewee AA - South Boston

Peewee AAA - Charlestown

Girls U10 - Parkway

Girls U12 - Allston/Brighton

Girls U14 - Charlestown

Bantam A - Dorchester

Bantam AA - South Boston

Bantam AAA - Parkway