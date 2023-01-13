COKE FLORIDA CONTINUES COMMITMENT AS PRESENTING SPONSOR FOR JIM THORPE GOLF INVITATIONAL HOSTED BY UNITED GOLFERS ASSOC
COKE FLORIDA CONTINUES COMMITMENT AS PRESENTING SPONSOR FOR JIM THORPE GOLF INVITATIONAL HOSTED BY UNITED GOLFERS ASSOCWINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Golfers Association (UGA) is pleased to announce that Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida), the fourth largest Black-owned business in the United States, will again serve as Presenting Sponsor of the Jim Thorpe Invitational Tournament (JTI), February 17th-19th, at the renowned Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.
Named after PGA Champion Jim Thorpe, one of the first black professional golfers in the country, the three-day tournament brings together over 160 Tour Professionals, Collegiate Players, and Elite Junior Golfers along with their families, to compete at ChampionsGate. The 2023 event will be the most impactful golf event of the year for Elite Minority Golfers as young as age 8 to players well into their 40s.
“As one of the largest Black-owned companies in Florida, it's an honor for Coke Florida to partner with UGA and Jim Thorpe to present this premier tournament in one of our largest operational markets in the state,” said Percy L. Wells, II, Group Vice President, Government Relations, Public Affairs, and Communications. “The Jim Thorpe Invitational will be a valuable experience for all participants to engage and learn while at play – we look forward to creating the space for that camaraderie again. This event is one of many community engagement activities that Coke Florida supports during Black History Month annually.”
Jim Thorpe, the Tournament Host, is known for his commitment to developing young golfers, exposing them to the industry of golf, and increasing diversity in all aspects of the sport.“We are once again extremely grateful to have Coca-Cola Beverages Florida as the Presenting Sponsor for the Jim Thorpe Invitational,” said Thorpe. “This level of support from Coke Florida will assist in creating a unique experience for all who attend, yielding significant impacts for the sport in the minority golf community.” United Golfers Association is one of the leading organizations working to increase diversity in golf. Originating in 1925, UGA was the catalyst for Thorpe and other Black golfers to host a series of amateur & professional golf tournaments for Black people during racial segregation in the United States through the 70s.
“We are passionate about providing opportunities to increase access and resources for underserved and underrepresented communities within the golf industry,” said Tarek “Ty” DeLavallade, Executive Director, United Golfers Association. “UGA has a 97-year history of providing talented minority golfers the opportunity to make an impact in the sport they love. We are honored to have this major partnership with Coke Florida.”
For more information about the 2nd Annual Jim Thorpe Invitational, please visit www.jimthorpeinvitational.com.
About United Golfers Association
The mission of the UGA is to foster an inclusive culture for black golfers and contribute to the evolution of the sport by offering resources to golf professionals, tour players, golf enthusiasts, and youth in golf. United Golfers Association (UGA) [Founded in 1925] is a 501(c)3 organization that is committed to increasing the introduction, development and advancement of African American youth to the sport of golf. The UGA Developmental Golf Academy will provide these golfers with the resources and direction to cultivate their passion for the sport as competitors and professionals in the industry. The UGA Golf Academy is designed to prepare them mentally, physically and professionally to compete as Future Tour Players and Golf Professionals throughout the world. www.unitedgolfersassociation.org
About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC
Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned Coca-Cola bottler. Coke Florida has an exclusive sales and distribution territory that covers over 21 million consumers across 47 Florida counties, and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The company manufactures, sells, distributes, and merchandises over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies. Coke Florida is the third largest privately held and the sixth largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coke Florida was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. To learn more about Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, visit www.cocacolaflorida.com.
