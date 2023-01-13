Submit Release
Fecal Matters: Cormorant Cove beach is closed to water recreation, King County

On Jan. 10, 2023, Seattle Public Utilities issued a closure at Cormorant Cove beach in King County. The closure is due to a minor sewage spill from a nearby condominium building. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating, if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Local health jurisdictions or Seattle Public Utilities issue water-contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program helps with communicating new issues to the public.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Twitter and Facebook, or joining our email notification list.

For more information contact

Heather Gibbs
BEACH Program Coordinator
360-480-4868
heather.gibbs@ecy.wa.gov 

 

