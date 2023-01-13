Submit Release
Game and Fish to host mule deer initiative meetings

Green River - Wyoming Game and Fish will host two informational meetings regarding the Wyoming Range mule deer herd. In 2010 the department began working with the public to develop the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Initiative, a long term management plan that outlined a number of actions to benefit mule deer and their habitat. These meetings will focus on past, present and future work being done as part of this initiative. The public is encouraged to attend the meetings which will take place as follows:
 

Date Time Location
Jan. 24, 2023  6 p.m. Green River 
Game and Fish Regional Office
351 Astle Ave
Green River, WY 82935
Jan. 25, 2023 6 p.m. Kemmerer
South Lincoln Training and Event Center
215 Wyoming State Hwy 233
Kemmerer, WY 83101
 
These public meetings will include informational presentations including the following topics as they pertain to the Wyoming Range mule deer herd:
  • Management 
  • Research 
  • Habitat 
  • Law enforcement 
  • Predator control
  • Public involvement 
  • Mule deer focal herd program 
  • Highway 189 crossing projects (Big Piney and south of Kemmerer).
The public will have opportunity to comment on these topics, or other aspects regarding the management of the Wyoming Range mule deer herd. 
 
The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Anyone requiring auxiliary aids, regarding this Public Notice, should contact the Green River Game and Fish Office at 307-875-3223. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.
 
 
 

- WGFD -


 

