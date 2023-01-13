Supreme Court accepts Ninth Circuit jail employment case

The Supreme Court today agreed to answer this question posed by the Ninth Circuit in Ruelas v. County of Alameda: “Do non-convicted incarcerated individuals performing services in county jails for a for-profit company to supply meals within the county jails and related custody facilities have a claim for minimum wages and overtime under Section 1194 of the California Labor Code in the absence of any local ordinance prescribing or prohibiting the payment of wages for these individuals?”