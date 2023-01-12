Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,942 in the last 365 days.

Update from Division

New Year Greetings SPTO Partners, Colleagues and Stakeholders

We trust that you have had a well-deserved rest over the Christmas and New Year Holidays and are ready for an exciting and fulfilling year ahead.  Before we set sail on another journey, we would like to take use this issue of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat to thank you sincerely for your contribution in 2022 and reflect on achievements and challenges we have shared together in making transforming tourism to a sustainable sector of our Pacific economies.

We, at the Division of Sustainable Tourism at the Pacific Tourism Organisation have learnt a lot from our engagement with you in the past twelve months and stand ready to provide support to you our Member Countries in collaboration with our partners this year.

Our work ahead will be guided by the SPTO Strategic Plan 2020-2024 and the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework amongst others.  Together we will make progress towards achieving our regional vision that “By 2030, the Pacific Islands will be empowered by and benefitting from tourism that is resilient, prosperous and inclusive.  It improves the wellbeing of our communities and protects, restores and promotes our cultures, islands and ocean ecosystems’.

We wish you all a Prosperous and Fulfilling 2023!

You just read:

Update from Division

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.