Peaceful Sleep Journeys™, An App Relieving Stress, Anxiety, and Insomnia, Announces New ASMR Meditations and Lullabies

Peaceful Sleep Journeys™, an app that offers ASMR meditations, lullabies, music, & sounds that encourage deep and peaceful sleep, now features a new collection.

Listen to your favorite ASMR sleep meditations and lullabies on the app, Peaceful Sleep Journeys™ while you drift into a peaceful sleep, relieving your days anxieties, insomnia and stress.” — Margo Joy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peaceful Sleep Journeys™, An App Relieving Stress, Anxiety, and Insomnia, Announces New ASMR Meditations and LullabiesPeaceful Sleep Journeys™, a mobile application that offers ASMR meditations, lullabies, music, and sounds that encourage deep and peaceful sleep, will now feature a new collection of hundreds of ASMR meditations and lullabies in audio and video formats, music and sounds. Designed to help people quickly drift into a deep and peaceful.The new ASMR meditations and lullabies were written, recorded, and produced by recording artist Margo Joy, creator of Peaceful Sleep Journeys™, to offer the app’s users a series of calming, healing, and relaxing video meditations and music pieces. This content successfully guides listeners to a place of inner peace and tranquility. Relieving the stress, anxiety, and insomnia so many experience each day. The app helps people worldwide find their Zen so they can achieve peak relaxation and identify a motivating direction in their thought process and perceptions of life.“Listen to your favorite ASMR sleep meditations and lullabies on the app in Peaceful Sleep Journeys™,” shares Margo Joy. “Each recording features a soothing and soulful voice for original ASMR meditations and lullabies. The app is filled with music and sounds that calm the mind, body, and spirit, helping anyone heal and find comfort in their place of peace within,” she added.Peaceful Sleep Journeys™ has earned acclaim for successfully helping transition adults, children, babies and pets transition into a state of calm so they can achieve inner peace, stress less, and experience the benefits of deep, peaceful, and uninterrupted sleep. To learn more, please visit PeacefulSleepJourneys.com. Download the Peaceful Sleep Journeys™ app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store today for a three-day free trial, and then $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.About Margo JoyMargo Joy is the creator of Peaceful Sleep Journeys™, as well as a cantor for a synagogue, and licensed minister for over 25 years. Through her ministry, she counsels others full-time in all areas of life, including grief, relationships, careers, and health issues such as pain, stress, anxiety, and depression. Joy brings her experience and healing energy to the Peaceful Sleep Journeys™ app, which helps people achieve healing, calm, and relaxation. Recording artist, Margo Joy, is also an author, the creator of the Lucky Ladybug️children's book series, and the owner of Ave Maria Records™, home to her special project series, Prayers of the Testaments™, and newly released Margo Joy albums.

