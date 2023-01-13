In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to Receive USD 164.99 Billion by 2029, Size, Shares, Trends, Future Demand, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the In vitro diagnostics (IVD) market which was USD 111.67 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 164.99 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029

The comprehensive industry research on In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market published by Data Bridge Market research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The report carefully examines the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price, and cost structure.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the In vitro diagnostics (IVD) market which was USD 111.67 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 164.99 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview: -

The tests used in in vitro diagnostics are carried out on a person's blood or tissue sample. They assist in keeping a close eye on the patient's health and are used to accurately test for and diagnose diseases or any underlying issues. These diagnostic procedures can assist in determining the optimal course of treatment for each individual.

Devices are used in specialised medical facilities to carry out diagnostics since the application and management of the IVD market require technical competence. To diagnose illnesses, disorders, and infections, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) refers to the reagents, tools, and software used to analyse specimens taken from the human body, such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other physiological fluids. Other IVD device types employ various techniques, including immunodiagnostics, tissue diagnostics, haematological, and molecular diagnostics.

Opportunities

The growth of the market is anticipated to be fuelled by the creation of automated IVD systems for labs and hospitals to give quick, precise, and error-free diagnosis. The market is expanding as a result of the increasing number of IVD products being introduced by major companies.

Some of the major players operating in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market are:

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Carestream Health (U.S.)

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited (Japan)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

SouthwestMedical (U.K.)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited (India)

ONEX Corporation (Canada)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

ESAOTE SPA (Italy)

Critical Insights Related to the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Dynamics

Increasing awareness of medicine

Rising awareness of customised medicine and expanding use of point-of-care testing are two other main reasons propelling the in vitro diagnostics/IVD market, among others. Fully automated devices and laboratory automation are also important aspects accelerating market expansion.

The rise in the importance of companion diagnostics

In addition, the market for in vitro diagnostics and IVDs will see increased growth possibilities in emerging nations, a rise in the importance of companion diagnostics, and a rise in condition-specific markers and tests over the anticipated period of 2022–2029.

A rise in the Infectious disease

The rise in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a primary factor driving the IVD market's expansion. Chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and tuberculosis are becoming more common in the contemporary business environment. Additionally, there has been a marked increase in the number of individuals with infectious disorders such STDs, respiratory illnesses, and gastrointestinal conditions (sexually transmitted diseases). The market for IVDs is driven by the demand for diagnostic tools, which is anticipated to rise as these diseases become more prevalent.

Restraints/Challenges

In vitro diagnostics/IVD market growth in the forecast period will be further hampered by changing regulatory environments and rising operational barriers associated with performing diagnostic tests. However, increasing unfavourable reimbursement scenarios and constant government regulation updates are the main factors among others that will restrain the market growth.

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technique, application, end-user and product and service as referenced above.

The countries covered in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market due to rising favourable government regulations, well-established diagnostic infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market due to rising presence of a large number of target populations along with improving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Scope

By Technique

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Tissue Diagnostics

In vitro diagnostics (IVD)

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiac Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others

By End-User

Standalone Laboratory

Hospitals

Academic

Medical Schools

Point of Care

Others

By Product and Service

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

Table of Content:

Section 01: Executive Summary

Section 02: Scope of The Report

Section 03: Research Methodology

Section 04: Introduction

Section 05: Market Landscape

Section 06: Market Sizing

Section 07: Five Forces Analysis

Section 08: Market Segmentation by Technique

Section 09: Market Segmentation by Application

Section 10: Customer Landscape

Section 11: Market Segmentation by End-User

Section 12: Regional Landscape

Section 13: Decision Framework

Section 14: Drivers and Challenges

Section 15: Market Trends

Section 16: Competitive Landscape

Section 17: Company Profiles

Section 18: Appendix

