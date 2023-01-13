INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom" or "the Company") PHAT for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Phathom issued a press release on August 2, 2022, titled: "Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates." The Company's release announced that "we detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in our post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial launch." The release explains that based on this detection, "the Company is working with the FDA and plans to obtain approval of and implement an additional test method, specification, including a proposed acceptable intake limit, and additional controls to address this impurity prior to releasing our first vonoprazan-based products to the market." According to the Company, "these additional activities will result in a delay of the planned VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK product launches." Based on this news, shares of Phathom fell by almost 29% on the same day.

You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

