Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trial 2023, Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report: Analysis of Drugs, MOA, ROA, and Recent Developments by DelveInsight

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) pipeline constitutes 135+ key companies continuously working towards developing 150+ NSCLC treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2023‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Non-small cell lung cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Non-small cell lung cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report

Over 150+ Non-small cell lung cancer pipeline therapies are in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the Non-small cell lung cancer market would significantly increase market revenue.

Non-small cell lung cancer pipeline therapies are in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the Non-small cell lung cancer market would significantly increase market revenue. Some of the Non-small cell lung cancer companies developing novel drug candidates to improve the NSCLC treatment landscape include BridgeBio Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, EMD Serono, Merck, Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical, Bayer, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals, InventisBio, Apollomics, Abbvie, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, BioNTech SE, Shenzhen TargetRx, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Chong Kun Dang, Innovent Biologics, Imugene, Ono Pharmaceutical/Pierre Fabre, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Surface Oncology, Inhibrx, Sinocelltech, Mirati Therapeutics, REVOLUTION Medicines, Yong Shun Technology Development, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Galecto Biotech, and others.

and others. Promising Non-small cell lung cancer therapies in various stages of development include INBRX-106, Datopotamab deruxtecan, Bintrafusp alfa, Patritumab deruxtecan, GB 1211, BBP 398, Cofetuzumab pelidotin, Abemaciclib, BNT 116, JMT101, RMC-4630, MGY 825, Adagrasib, JDQ443, TGRX 326, CKD 702, Citarinostat, IBI 110, XZP 3621, BAY 2927088, SRF388, ABBV 514, Gentuximab injection, Befotertinib, Geptanolimab, Naporafenib, IMU-201, Binimetinib, HS 10241, APX005M, Finotonlimab, Encorafenib, Autologous tumour infiltrating lymphocytes, and others.

and others. In Oct 2022, eftilagimod alpha has been given a fast-track designation by the FDA for use as the first-line treatment for patients with stage IIIB/IV non-small cell lung cancer when combined with pembrolizumab.

has been given a fast-track designation by the FDA for use as the first-line treatment for patients with stage IIIB/IV non-small cell lung cancer when combined with pembrolizumab. In Oct 2022, BerGenBio announced that they had begun the phase Ib/IIa trial evaluating bemcentinib in first-line non-small cell lung cancer patients with STK11 mutations.

announced that they had begun the phase Ib/IIa trial evaluating bemcentinib in first-line non-small cell lung cancer patients with STK11 mutations. In May 2022, BridgeBio Pharma and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) entered an exclusive license agreement for developing and marketing BBP-398 in oncology. An inhibitor of SHP2, BBP-398, was created through a partnership with the Therapeutics Discovery division of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, US. Under the deal, BMS will make upfront and milestone payments of up to $905m to BridgeBio.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

About 85% of all cases of lung cancer are non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which includes all epithelial lung cancers besides small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). NSCLC tumors come in three different varieties: a) Adenocarcinoma begins in cells that produce mucus and other substances inside air sacs, frequently in the outer regions of your lungs. It is the most prevalent form of lung cancer in people under 45 who smoke, nonsmokers, and both.

The common NSCLC symptoms include chest pain, wheezing, weight loss, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and others. Several imaging tests such as X-ray, MRI, PET Scans, CT Scans, and others are used for NSCLC diagnosis. Apart from imaging tests, other tests used for NSCLC diagnosis include sputum cytology, bronchoscopy, and mediastinoscopy.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

Datopotamab deruxtecan: Daiichi Sankyo

Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) is an investigational TROP2-directed ADC. Datopotamab deruxtecan is one of three leading ADCs in Daiichi Sankyo’s oncology pipeline and one of the most advanced programs in AstraZeneca’s ADC scientific platform. Datopotamab deruxtecan is made up of a humanized anti-TROP2 IgG13 monoclonal antibody developed in collaboration with Sapporo Medical University, which is linked to several topoisomerases I inhibitor payloads, an exatecan derivative via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.

MRTX849: Mirati Therapeutics

Adagrasib (MRTX849) is an investigational, highly selective, and potent oral small-molecule inhibitor of KRASG12C that is optimized for long-term target inhibition, which may be important in treating KRASG12C-mutated cancers because the KRASG12C protein regenerates every 24-48 hours. Adagrasib is being tested in patients with advanced KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors, such as NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer, as a monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Datopotamab deruxtecan: Daiichi Sankyo

JDQ443: Novartis

MRTX849: Mirati Therapeutics

INBRX-106: Inhibrx

GB 1211: Galecto Biotech

BBP 398: BridgeBio Pharma

TGRX 326: Shenzhen TargetRx

SRF388: Surface Oncology

ABBV 514: AbbVie

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

By Product Type

Monotherapy



Combination Therapy

By Stage

Discovery



Pre-Clinical



Phase I



Phase II



Phase III



Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Intranasal



Intrathecal



Intravenous



Oral



Parenteral



Intramuscular



Transdermal

By Molecule Type

Antisense oligonucleotide



Gene therapy



Hormones



Neuropeptides



Oligonucleotides



Small Molecule



Triglyceride

Scope of the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Companies : BridgeBio Pharma BBIO , Daiichi Sankyo, EMD Serono MRK , Merck MRK , Abbvie ABBV , Pfizer PFE , Eli Lilly and Company LLY , BioNTech SE BNTX , Shenzhen TargetRx, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Chong Kun Dang, Innovent Biologics, Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical, Bayer BAYN , GeneScience Pharmaceuticals, InventisBio, Apollomics, Imugene IMU , Ono Pharmaceutical/Pierre Fabre, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY , Surface Oncology SURF , Inhibrx INBX , Sinocelltech, Mirati Therapeutics MRTX , REVOLUTION Medicines RVMD , Yong Shun Technology Development, Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA , Galecto Biotech GLTO , and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Overview 4. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 5. Late Stage Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Products (Phase III) 6. Mid Stage Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Products (Phase II) 7. Early Stage Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Products (Phase I/II) 8. Preclinical Stage Products 9. Discovery Stage Products 10. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Products 12. Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 13. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs 14. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 15. Appendix 16. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trial 2023, Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report: Analysis of Drugs, MOA, ROA, and Recent Developments by DelveInsight