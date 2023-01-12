Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 6000 block of 14th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District and the NIBIN Investigations Unit (which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the 6000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:09 p.m., MPD responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, MPD located a 6-year-old female and a 9-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim, an adult male, walked to a nearby apartment complex, where he was located by officers suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the adult shooting victim, mentioned above, along with other males, entered the bus after it stopped at the listed location. The male shooting victim, who was armed with a knife, assaulted an unknown male. During the assault, several involved individuals exited the bus. An unknown suspect produced a firearm and discharged it multiple times then fled the scene.

As a result of the investigation, 32 year-old Stephen Perdomo, of District Heights, Maryland, was placed under arrest for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.