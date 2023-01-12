Suspect Sought in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 1300 Block of Otis Place, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Third Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in the 1300 block of Otis Place, Northwest.

At approximately 11:10 am, the suspect forcefully engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim, at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, who is approximately 20-40 years old with green hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants and a dark trench coat. The suspect can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.