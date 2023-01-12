Rep. Taylor Elected Majority Caucus Vice Chair

OLYMPIA – State Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way) elected Majority Caucus Vice Chair, ascending into House Leadership early in her legislative career. She was sworn in January 9, 2023, for her second term.

The Majority Caucus Vice Chair is responsible for developing the majority caucus agenda with principal leaders, presiding over majority caucus meetings, and assisting with the development of policy.

Taylor has also been elected Vice Chair of the House Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning Committee, and will additionally serve on the Housing and Transportation Committees.

“I hope that in my new role as the Majority Caucus Vice Chair, I can help bridge the partisan divide. Whether behavioral health, housing, economic development, or other issues that impact almost all sectors of our community, effective policy solutions don’t have a party line. We can work together.”

In her first term as a legislator, Taylor served as Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus and the lead legislator on Developmental Disability policy. In her leadership, she has worked to provide marginalized individuals, families and communities throughout Washington with the opportunities and resources they need to have meaningful inclusion and true equity to thrive.

“I’m proud of our work that has provided people with developmental disabilities and their families access to services based on their individual preferences, capabilities, and needs. I want to celebrate the steps we have taken and recognize that more work is needed. The inequity this community faces affects people across the entire state – and I am eager to engage with my colleagues in the House and Senate and across the aisle to find real solutions so developmentally disabled people can thrive.”

The 30th Legislative District includes the cities of Federal Way, Des Moines, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, and Milton, as well as unincorporated parts of King County.

The 2023 regular session is slated to run for 105 days, through April 23, 2023.