Sen. Muth Announces Growing Greener Plus Grants for Two SD44 Projects 

HARRISBURG, January 12 2023 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that two projects in Chester County in Senate District 44 have received funding through the state’s Growing Greener Plus Program.

The projects, located in West Sadsbury Township and West Vincent Township, were announced earlier by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Across the commonwealth, the projects work to protect waterways and watersheds, reclaim abandoned mine sights and work to reclaim and plug abandoned oil and gas wells. Statewide, this year’s awards exceed $19 million.

“It is so critical that we continue to dedicate state resources to programs that protect our waterways and reclaim land that has been impacted by decades of legacy pollution,” Muth said. “These are important investments in Chester County and in our environment and I applaud our local officials for continuing to seek state funding for environmental protection projects in our region.”

The Green Valleys Association of Southeastern PA received $100,344 to provide technical and financial assistance to equestrian operations in the French Creek Watershed in West Vincent Township and South Coventry Township.

West Sadsbury Township received $64,000 for design and permitting for a streambank restoration project that will address nonpoint sources pollution loadings coming from agriculture and stream degradation at Officers Run at Strasburg Rd.

Entities eligible for Growing Greener grants can be watershed groups, local or county government, municipal authorities, county planning commissions, county conservation districts, council of governments, educational institutions, or non-profit organizations. Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects.

For more information on the Growing Greener Plus Program grants, click here.

