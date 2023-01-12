PENNVEST Awards Over $5M Dollar Loan to Northampton Borough Municipal Authority

January 12, 2023 – Today, Senator Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced a $5,707,000 loan for Northampton Borough Municipal Authority awarded by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“I’m thrilled to see PENNVEST support the infrastructure of Northampton’s water system,” said Senator Miller. “These funds will support water needs of individuals, businesses, and fire departments, making it an important investment for the current well-being and future of our community.”

The loan will fund a water infrastructure project for two distribution storage tanks in Whitehall Township in Lehigh County. An existing 2-million-gallon water tank will be rehabilitated and repaired, and a new 3-million-gallon prestressed concrete storage tank will be constructed for distribution storage.

PENNVEST serves communities and citizens of Pennsylvania by funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects. These projects contribute to improving Pennsylvania’s environment, the health of its people, and provide opportunities for economic growth and jobs for Pennsylvania’s workers. More information is available on the PENNVEST website: https://www.pennvest.pa.gov.

###