The United States of America and the Republic of the Marshall Islands Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Today, the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands signed a Memorandum of Understanding affirming our close and continuing partnership and reflecting our shared understanding reached on levels and types of future U.S. assistance to be requested for the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations Joseph Yun signed the Memorandum for the United States and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kitlang Kabua signed for the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Ambassador Gerald Zackios of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Assistant Secretary of Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor, U.S. Department of the Interior attended the signing in Los Angeles.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed as part of the Compact of Free Association negotiations and confirms the shared desire to strengthen the special partnership between our nations.