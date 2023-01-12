Rapid Testing & Treatment for Flu, Covid, and RSV at Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care
Walk-in Medical Centers Offer Rapid Diagnostics and Treatment for North Carolina Families
Rapid testing is available to all, with or without symptoms, so that you can have the peace of mind you need before traveling, returning home, or back to the office after the holidays.”RALEIGH, NC, U.S.A., January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care is here to help keep you healthy during the winter season by offering rapid testing and treatment for the flu, Covid-19, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). With urgent care locations in Biscoe, Laurinburg, and Shallotte, and additional centers coming soon to Clinton, Elizabethtown, Lillington, Whiteville, and Williamston, Carolina QuickCare provides North Carolina residents with greater access to quality care for upper respiratory infections and other winter illnesses.
The symptoms of these respiratory illnesses often overlap, so testing is a vital step in determining the best course of treatment.
Many of our patients have experienced symptoms such as:
Sore throat • Blocked nose • Runny nose • Coughing with no phlegm
Hoarse voice • Muscle pain • Altered sense of smell/taste • Fever • Sneezing
These issues could be present in the flu, Covid, or RSV. If you or a family member are experiencing any of these symptoms, visit Carolina QuickCare and get tested today.
“Rapid testing is available to all, with or without symptoms, so that you can have the peace of mind you need before traveling, returning home, or back to the office after the holidays,” said Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations at Carolina QuickCare.
*Please note that access to rapid testing depends upon available supply at each center. Due to increased patient volumes, making a reservation online may be helpful, as it will allow you to complete registration before your visit and reduce wait times.
We understand how stressful it can be when you or your child show signs of being ill due to any kind of respiratory virus, which is why we strive to make the experience as stress-free as possible. At Carolina QuickCare, we have extended hours and are open evenings and weekends, so you don't have to wait long periods at the doctor's office or emergency room. Our highly trained specialists provide personalized care for children and adults aged 6 months and older.
Don't let the flu, Covid, or RSV ruin your winter. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, we encourage you to visit Carolina QuickCare today. For more info about our urgent care centers, visit https://carolinaquickcare.com/, text “Quick” to 843-418-9107, or follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaQuickCare or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/
