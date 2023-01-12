DHEC and VCOM Partnership Offers Free Health Screenings, Vaccinations at Mobile Medical Clinics

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 13, 2023



SPARTANBURG, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is teaming up with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas (VCOM) to provide important health screenings and vaccinations to residents in the upstate at no cost.

These mobile medical clinics will offer screenings for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and blood sugar and blood pressure measurements, as well as vaccinations for flu and COVID-19. STD screening appointments can be scheduled by calling DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432. However, walk-ins are welcome for all services. No identification or insurance cards are necessary to receive these free services.

“With the use of VCOM’s Mobile Medical Unit, we’re able to bring important health services into the community and make it incredibly easy and convenient for people to take a few minutes out of their day to do something important for their own health,” said Dr. Kandi Fredere, DHEC’s Upstate Region Health Director. “Partnerships like the one we have with VCOM are essential to DHEC’s mission of supporting healthy people in healthy communities.”

The mobile medical clinics will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., except for the Jan. 28 clinic, at these locations and dates:

Thursday, Jan. 19: Spartanburg Opportunity Center, 701 Saxon Ave, Spartanburg

Friday, Jan. 20: The Point Teen Health Center at Tobias, 154 George Washington Carver Drive, Spartanburg

*Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford Street, Greenville

Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford Street, Greenville Tuesday, Jan. 31: Phoenix Center, 1400 Cleveland Street, Greenville

Thursday, Feb. 2: Spartanburg Opportunity Center, 701 Saxon Ave, Spartanburg

Thursday, Feb. 9: Goodwill Retail Store, 1305 Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney

Thursday, Feb. 16: Spartanburg Opportunity Center, 701 Saxon Ave, Spartanburg

Friday, Feb. 24: The Point Teen Health Center at Tobias, 154 George Washington Carver Drive, Spartanburg

“VCOM is honored to partner with DHEC in this important effort,” said Alexis M. Stoner, PhD, MPH, Associate Professor, Discipline Chair for Preventive Medicine and Public Health at VCOM. “As a member of the Spartanburg Community, we are committed to helping improve the health and well-being of those in the Upstate Region and surrounding areas. We hope our mobile unit program can serve those most in need of preventive and supportive services.”

VCOM is an osteopathic medical school with a mission to prepare globally-minded, community-focused physicians to meet the needs of rural and medically underserved populations and promote research to improve human health. Many VCOM graduates pursue primary care residencies to meet the needs of people in nearby communities and greater Appalachian and Delta Regions. Learn more about the college at www.vcom.edu.

DHEC recently launched its Bridge Strategic Plan for 2022-2024. DHEC’s partnership with VCOM aligns with the agency’s strategic goal of partnering with stakeholders and communities to promote and protect healthy people and environments. It also aligns with the agency’s strategic goal of promoting healthy outcomes by improving access to safe, quality health care services for all.

For more information about the services offered at DHEC health departments in every county in the state, or to use the agency’s online Webchat feature to make an appointment, visit scdhec.gov/healthclinics.

###