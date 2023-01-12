PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 18 and Routes 18/358 Intersection Improvements in Greenville, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in the online plans display for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville, Mercer County.

The project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street to add a right turn lane and improve truck turning to and from Route 18.

The intersection of N. High Street and West Main Street will be slightly widened to improve bus turning movements. Traffic signals will be replaced at this intersection and at the intersection of Route 18 (Main St.) and High Street. The traffic signals will be updated at Route 18 and Water Street and Route 18 and Mercer Street.

The project also includes resurfacing Route 18 from Route 846 to the bridge over the Shenango River, drainage updates, construction, repairs and cleaning sidewalks, pavement markings, and ADA curb ramps.

The contract is expected to be awarded in 2023 with major physical work taking place in 2024.

The information on the Route 18 Intersection Improvement Project, including a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form is available online. The page will remain active until January 30, 2023 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Project plans and hard copy comment forms will also be available at the Greenville Borough building at 125 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125 from January 13 to 30, 2023.

The purpose of the online public display is to inform the community of the project status and gather feedback. The plans display is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. The public may also comment on the Department's intent to use Section 4(f) No Use forms for historic and recreational resources.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats, if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Boyer-Krantz, PennDOT Project Manager, at chboyer@pa.gov, or 814-678-7379.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

