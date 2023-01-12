PennDOT Announces Plans Display for PA 724 Bridge Project in Robeson Township, Berks County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the PA 724 (Main Street) Bridge over Allegheny Creek in Robeson Township, Berks County.





The existing bridge is a 73 feet long single-span steel I-beam bridge was built in 1956 and is rated in poor condition. PA 724 (Main Street) currently has an average daily traffic volume of 12,618 vehicles.





The proposed new structure is a 76 feet long single-span spread pre-stressed concrete beam bridge. Full depth roadway work will extend approximately 70 feet along the western bridge approach and 40 feet along the eastern bridge approach and will include pavement and guiderail replacements. Side slopes will also be stabilized with rock.





Adjacent to the bridge is the intersection of PA 724, PA 568 (Green Hills Road) and Township Road 361 (Old River Road). No improvements are planned for the existing intersection as part of this bridge replacement project.





During construction vehicular traffic will be detoured. The passenger vehicle detour will use Gibraltar Road/West 47th Street, US 422 (Perkiomen Avenue), and Interstate 176 (Morgantown Expressway). The truck detour will use PA 345 (Center Road), US 422 (Perkiomen Avenue/Benjamin Franklin Highway), and I-176 (Morgantown Expressway).





The project is anticipated to be placed out for construction bids in the spring/summer of 2025 with construction anticipated to take 9-12 months. The estimated construction cost is between $2 and $3 million.





PennDOT invites community members to provide public input for the project. To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District5 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Berks County box, and then choose the PA 724 Bridge over Allegheny Creek project tile. The digital version of the information will be available to view online until February 12, 2023.





The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon cultural resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.





The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact David Molinaro, Consultant Project Manager, at 570-235-2961 or email at c-dmolinar@pa.gov.





