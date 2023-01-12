Submit Release
Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Tammy Diaz

Maine DOE Team member Tammy Diaz is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Tammy in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

The School Nurse Specialist’s role is to provide leadership and support in collaboration with the Coordinated School Health team to school nurses statewide. Monitoring public health trends and policy changes impacting school health and communities, and providing information and education to school nurses for best practices to support school health is an important part of this role.

What do you like best about your job?

I love the opportunity to connect and collaborate with people to bring resources, ideas, and strategies to further public health efforts and safety for schools and communities. I am excited to be able to support school nurses as they ensure students are in their best health to get the most out of the learning experiences provided in our schools.

How or why did you decide on this career?

It’s really important to me that people have the resources they need to thrive in health and feel safe in their communities. This career lends the opportunity to utilize my skills as a registered nurse and public health professional to assist in building infrastructure and support processes that enhance wellness and safety for students and their families.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Outside of spending time with my family which is my favorite activity, I love yoga, hiking, and ropes course challenges! I also like a good book and love walking my dogs.

