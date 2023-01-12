Submit Release
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE/TSX: BAM) will host its fourth quarter 2022 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE/TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media Investor Relations
Kerrie McHugh Hayes Monica Thakur
Tel: +1 212-618-3469 Tel: +1 416-369-2547
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com Email: monica.thakur@brookfield.com

 


Primary Logo

