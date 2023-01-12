Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,946 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BN) will host its fourth quarter 2022 conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BN) is focused on deploying its capital on a value basis and compounding it over the long term. This capital is allocated across its three core pillars of asset management, insurance solutions and its operating businesses. Employing a disciplined investment approach, we leverage our deep expertise as an owner and operator of real assets, as well as the scale and flexibility of our capital, to create value and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. With significant capital underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet, Brookfield Corporation is well positioned to pursue significant opportunities for growth.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media Investor Relations
Sebastien Bouchard Linda Northwood
Tel: +1 416 943-7937 Tel: +1 416 359-8647
Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com

                                
                                        
                                        
                


Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.