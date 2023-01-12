Submit Release
Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming CIBC Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 - Friday, January 20, 2023
Fairmont Chateau Whistler, 4599 Chateau Boulevard, Whistler, British Columbia
Fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Juan Carlos Bueno
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 684-1099

David K. Ure
Senior VP Finance, CFO and Secretary
+1 (604) 684-1099


