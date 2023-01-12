Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming CIBC Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 - Friday, January 20, 2023

Fairmont Chateau Whistler, 4599 Chateau Boulevard, Whistler, British Columbia

Fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

Approved by

Juan Carlos Bueno

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 684-1099

David K. Ure

Senior VP Finance, CFO and Secretary

+1 (604) 684-1099