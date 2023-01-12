P&B Capital Group Donates to Therapeutic Jiu-Jitsu Training for Disabled Veterans

P&B Capital made donations to the We Defy Foundation, an organization providing veterans a means to overcome disabilities through Jiu-Jitsu and fitness training

Veteran care is important to us at P&B, as is personal fitness training. When we learned about what this organization is doing, we were impressed and wanted to be a part of it.” — Ryan Kazmark, P&B Capital Group Managing Partner

WEST SENECA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P&B Capital Group was honored to make a financial contribution this holiday season to the We Defy Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization providing combat veterans coping with military-connected disabilities a means to overcome challenges through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and fitness training.

“Veteran care is important to us at P&B, as is personal fitness training. When we learned about what this organization is doing, we were impressed and wanted to be a part of it. They need corporate partners to do what they do and we are honored to do what we can to contribute,” said Ryan Kazmark, P&B Managing Partner. Kazmark spent 8 years total as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division — as Staff Sergeant in the US Army and later as part of the US Army Reserve.

WDF Training Facilities are located throughout the United States, and may even be located in your area according to the WDF facility map. The organization continues to seek out top-quality gyms, donors for the scholarship program, and volunteer ambassadors. Partnering with existing gyms allows the mission to grow in areas where eligible veterans have a need. According to the website, it costs an average of $2,500 to cover the costs of a one-year Jiu-Jitsu scholarship.

Another method of supporting the organization is to purchase merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies, decals, and hats. The 2022 Winter Collection is available for purchase here. The organization’s Board is run by volunteers who are passionate about Jiu-Jitsu as a long-term healing tool for helping disabled combat veterans cope with physical and mental health challenges.

According to wedefyfoundation.org, the organization saw 500k raised in 2021 and was able to provide over 600 athlete scholarships in over 500 affiliate gyms across 45 states. The therapeutic healing provided through the sport of Jiu-Jitsu empowers veteran athletes “through integrity, discipline, personal accountability, mental and physical development, improved coordination, flexibility, adaptability, confidence, patience, and selfless service.”



P&B Capital Group, LLC is a nationally licensed, third-party collection agency that services non-performing accounts receivable and loan portfolios with compliance, transparency, and respect. We help consumers understand and resolve their financial obligations while providing improved cash flow for our creditor clients.

Who Is P&B Capital Group?