Really Big Coloring Books® ColoringBook.com becomes verified Manufacturing brand at Google
St. Louis based Publisher Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com announces becoming a verified registered Brand in Google Manufacturing Center.
The vision is to keep growing, ensuring high customer satisfaction, a successful selling experience and a memorable customer journey for all those who love to color”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the colorful competitive economy of global publishing, namely coloring books, N. Wayne Bell Publisher at Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com announces the company has become a verified official registered Brand in the Google Manufacturing Center. This also represents our company product listings in the Google Books Partner Center, a member of the Google Merchants Center, the Google Publisher Center, and many more representative services by Google. "Becoming an officially verified brand at Google is exciting and with the power of the Google Books Partner Center, the Merchant and Publishing Centers we look forward to manufacturing more books, creating new books and hiring more staff," Bell says.
N. Wayne bell
"It was 1981, a year before the internet existed, when I made my first coloring book. In 1988 we registered our now incontestable Trademark, Really Big Coloring Books®, a few years later we registered and built a web page on https://www.BigColoringBook.com on this new thing called the World Wide Web (www). I sold two books that first night, I knew my life just changed," Bell enjoyed saying with a smile.
"Ten years later in 1998 Google was founded and our company took notice. During the last 25 years our company has been diligent in keeping up with the fast-moving changes and technology of the internet, I must admit, its tough to stay alert and keep track. Really Big Coloring Books® has been fortunate enough to take ownership of about 1600 domain names in five different countries, most having to do with coloring books and now several music related domain names. The vision is to keep growing while ensuring high customer satisfaction, a successful selling experience with a memorable customer journey," Bell continued.
Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, a multi-national company providing quality adult and children’s teaching and learning tools, coloring book products for over three decades and the company publishes music. Bell has been working in the book publishing industry since high school. It was a natural fit, he said, putting other people on paper with ink is an art and a science he continued.
