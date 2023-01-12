Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Matthew Lynch as Principal Accelerator

Lynch Begins Principal Accelerator Program, establishes SMB Accounting and Tax Practice in San Diego, California

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Matthew Lynch, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Lynch's vast and diverse accounting experience in public accounting earned him a seat in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.

Matt earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Appalachian State University along with a CPA license from the state of North Carolina. He brings to Dark Horse nearly twelve years of experience with local and regional CPA firms in the areas of tax and accounting, serving a wide range of individuals and entities. Matt saw in Dark Horse the ideal CPA firm that would allow him to live out his dream of building his own practice while being a part of something bigger.

When asked what made the Accelerator Program compelling, he responded, "every CPA has a vision of what the perfect CPA firm could look like. For me, that vision looks like Dark Horse. They're fostering two values that are incredibly important to CPAs, technical excellence and meaningful client relationships. As a CPA, the ability to collaborate with talented and experienced colleagues to tackle the complex and ever-evolving tax landscape is essential. Dark Horse is a game changer by promoting that collaboration while also giving practitioners the autonomy to uniquely serve their clients in ways that make everyone feel valued."

In the near term, Matt noted, "I'm excited to continue building my own personal book of business and to be part of the big things that are happening here at Dark Horse. Starting in the accelerator program is allowing me to live out two career dreams simultaneously; starting my own business as well as being part of a fast-growing, industry disrupting startup."

"Matt is one of those few CPAs that you say to yourself, 'is this guy really a CPA? He seems way too cool to be behind a screen shredding spreadsheets'," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He is indeed a CPA, and a great one at that. He's building his book of business very quickly and developing the sort of rapport with clients and colleagues alike that we have come to expect from our Dark Horse CPAs. Matt is a great fit here and we're very excited and honored to get to be a be part of his growth journey."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

