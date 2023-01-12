Celebrity menswear designer leaves everything on the cutting room table with new book

Celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson releases debut book ‘Peace Over Everything' which details his journey to success through loss and lessons learned

Celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson recently released his first book "Peace Over Everything," a memoir that details his journey to success through loss and lessons learned. While Wilson is known as a successful luxury designer whose garments are worn by a lot of high-profile men, many don't know that his climb to success consisted of numerous hurdles which includes divorce, bankruptcy, and owning the IRS over $1 million.

"Eleven years ago, I filed for bankruptcy, got divorced, owed the IRS $1 million, and was on a downward spiral to the bottom," Wilson said. "Today, I run a multimillion-dollar company, serving clients across the United States. Many have asked me how I did it, so I finally put my experiences on paper to share with you."

A man in his mid-50s, Wilson is the owner of the Miguel Wilson Collection, a luxury men's formalwear brand with stores in Atlanta, Miami, Washington D.C., and a showroom in New York City. His designs have been worn by high-profile men that include 2Chainz, Will Packer, Method Man, Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Akon, and Lamar Odom, just to name a few.

Additionally, Wilson is one of the few menswear designers to offer a dedicated Wedding Collection for grooms and groomsmen, which was worn by Real Housewives of Atlanta's Todd Tucker (husband of Kandi Burruss), Michael Sterling (husband of Eva Marcille), and Peter Thomas (former husband of Cynthia Bailey, for all three of their televised weddings.

Wilson is also the founder of the Ride To The Olympics foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities in equestrian sports to underprivileged youth. The organization helped to create the Morehouse Polo Club, the first-ever Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) polo team. The team was recognized by the United States Polo Association, which is the second oldest sporting association in the United States.

Despite his accomplishments, Wilson is mostly proud of his new book because of its potential impact to help others not make the same mistakes that he made. It also further expands his ability to mentor others.

" [In the book], I discuss in detail my experiences along the way, including my bouts with depression, toxic relationships, and some not-so-nice things about myself that I had to correct to get here. Writing this book was much-needed therapy for me. I relived a lot of painful moments, but resoundingly, I'm reminded of the blessings of God and the miracles He performed along the way. This book I pray will help many young men in particular. Because we tend to make very bad decisions that cost us our peace. You don't have to experience all the pains I have endured, but can learn from me the things that rob us of what God has for you," Wilson said.

Miguel Wilson's new book "Peace Over Everything" is currently available for purchase on his website https://www.miguelwilson.com/product/peace-over-everything/.

