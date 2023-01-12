Kate Brayman, DDS Receives 2022 Best of Long Island Award

Kate Brayman, DDS has been selected for the 2022 Best of Long Island Award in the Dentist category by the Long Island Award Program. The Long Island Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Long Island area.

WOODBURY, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, the Long Island Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Long Island area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Long Island Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Long Island Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Kate Brayman, DDS

Kate Brayman DDS is a General & Cosmetic Dentistry practice located in Woodbury on Long Island, NY. In her dental office, Dr. Brayman protects the dental health of entire families by providing comprehensive services for all ages. She's also honored to be a Preferred Provider of Invisalign® Orthodontics.

Her cosmetic dentistry expertise offers cutting-edge dental care procedures carried out with the eye of an artist, producing outcomes that surpass patients' expectations. An excellent patient-doctor connection depends on her unwavering dedication to offering the highest customer satisfaction. Dr. Brayman has embraced the motto "we listen to every patient" with pride and love.

About Long Island Award Program

SOURCE: Long Island Award Program

CONTACT:

Long Island Award Program

Email: PublicRelations@accoladecity.com

http://www.accoladecity.com

Media Contact

Kate Brayman DDS, Kate Brayman DDS, 1 516-340-6012, info@katebraymandds.com

SOURCE Kate Brayman DDS