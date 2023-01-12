Speed limit on Volcano Road between North Road and Pszyk Road reduced to 35 MPH

Main, News Posted on Jan 12, 2023 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the planned reduction of the speed limit on Volcano Road (Route 11) between the highway’s intersections with North Road and Pszyk Road through Kurtistown and Mountain View.

Effective from the installation of the new speed limit signage on Monday, Jan. 23, the speed limit in the area will be 35 mph in both directions. Previously the speed limit in the area varied from 55 mph to 45 mph depending on the direction of travel.

The speed limit is being lowered to improve safety. A consistent and manageable speed supports operation at the five unsignalized crosswalks, two traffic signals and pedestrian activity from two community parks in this 5.5-mile section of Volcano Road.

HDOT has been actively managing speed in areas we anticipate high rates of vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. This improves safety by increasing reaction time for drivers and other users and improves survivability if a crash does occur. By normalizing safe speed limits, right sizing corridors, and upgrading infrastructure with features that guide the user to appropriate speeds such as roundabouts and raised crosswalks, we can reduce serious traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system.

