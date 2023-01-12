At 16.80% CAGR, Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Size to Hit USD 56.61 Million by 2028 | Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry Trends, Share, Price, Demand, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

The global artificial tendons and ligaments market size was valued at USD 19.09 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 56.61 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.80% during the forecast period (2022-2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Mathys AG Bettlach, FX Solutions, LARS, Cousin Biotech, Orthomed S.A.S, Shanghai PINE&POWER Biotech, and others.

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot & Ankle Injuries, Spine Injuries, Hip Injuries, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

The report analyses the Artificial Tendons and Ligaments market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments market.

Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Overview:

An area of connective tissue called a ligament binds two bones together. The ligament, a fibrous band of connective fibers, keeps the bones together at the joints and supports the internal organs. The two primary forms of the ligament are the white ligament, which is abundant in collagenous fibers, and the yellow ligament, which is abundant in elastic fibers.

An artificial tendon, a strengthening material, is used to replace a damaged tendon. Bio-compatible substances including PET (polyethylene terephthalate), polypropylene, and polyacrylonitrile are used to create artificial tendons (sodium styrene sulfonate). A team of researchers from the University of Utah's biomedical department has developed a method to 3D print human tissue, including tendons and ligaments.

As per the analysis, the Artificial Tendons and Ligaments market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 16.80% between 2022 and 2028.

The Artificial Tendons and Ligaments market size was worth around US$ 19.09 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 56.61 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on application segmentation, knee injuries were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end user segmentation, hospital and clinics had the leading revenue-generating applications in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.





Industry Growth Dynamics

A few of the factors driving the growth of the global artificial tendons and ligaments market include increasing sports injury rates, expanding government programs to raise public awareness of artificial tendons & ligaments, and increasing R&D spending on artificial tendons & ligaments. The global market for artificial tendons and ligaments will expand as a result of the aging population's challenges with tendon and ligament degradation and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. The key barriers to the expansion of the global artificial tendons and ligaments market are healthcare professionals' resistance to using artificial tendons and ligaments, the high cost of therapy, and poor reimbursement policies.

The primary element influencing the market is the rise in sports injuries. The majority of injuries sustained when participating in sports are the result of accidents, poor technique, insufficient warm-up & stretching, and a lack of conditioning. Among the most frequent sports injuries among athletes are tennis elbow, ankle sprains, groyne pulls, hamstring strains, and ACL tears.

Furthermore, a sizeable percentage of people are unaware of the safety precautions that are applicable to sports, which can result in a range of minor to severe injuries. Approximately 165,000 sports-related injuries were treated in A&E departments in England in 2016, according to Accident & Emergency (A&E) data made public by the U.K. Parliament.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global artificial tendons and ligaments market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global artificial tendons and ligaments market include;

Mathys AG Bettlach

FX Solutions

LARS

Cousin Biotech

Orthomed S.A.S

Shanghai PINE&POWER Biotech

Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global artificial tendons and ligaments market is segmented based on application, end user, and region.

Based on application, the market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, spine injuries, hip injuries, and others. Due to a variety of factors, including an increase in sports participation, an increase in the frequency of knee injuries, discomfort at the harvest site as a result of conventional surgical treatment methods using autografts and allografts, and the advantages of artificial tendons and ligaments over autografts and allografts, the knee injuries segment dominated the global artificial tendons and ligaments market.

The other uses category includes conditions such as hip dislocation, elbow injuries, and spinal injuries. The segment is anticipated to expand rapidly as a result of the rise in entire femoral tumor removals and prosthetic replacement surgeries, both of which have high success rates. Among the significant products in this area are Cousin Biotech's NAJA and IntraSpine, LARS, and InternalBrace.

By end user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Due to a high risk of postoperative problems and high patient turnover, the hospitals segment led the global artificial tendons and ligaments market. Supportive infrastructure, which assists in efficient operations, will also encourage the adoption of these grafts in hospitals and clinics' end-user facilities.

Regional Dominance:

During the anticipated period, Europe will drive the global artificial tendons and ligaments market growth. The growth of the medical device industry, the low out-of-pocket costs for medical devices, increased government initiatives to promote sports, an increase in conferences, symposiums, and workshops in the UK showcasing the newest sports technologies, an increase in sports-related injuries and knee replacements, and agreements between universities, organizations, and institutions have all contributed to the Europe region currently holding a dominant share of the global market.

Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2018, a team of Swiss researchers developed a microplate system for printing engineered muscle and tendon tissue. This system may help as a therapeutic application to treat a variety of muscle disorders.

In January 2018, a team of scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder engineered a humanlike artificial muscle that is cheap, flexible and strong.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Artificial Tendons and Ligaments industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry?

What segments does the Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 19.09 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 56.61 Million CAGR Growth Rate 16.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Mathys AG Bettlach, FX Solutions, LARS, Cousin Biotech, Orthomed S.A.S, Shanghai PINE&POWER Biotech, and others. Key Segment By Application, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot & Ankle Injuries

Spine Injuries

Hip Injuries

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

