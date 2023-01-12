Riverside Church Opens to Create a Welcoming Church Environment and Serve the Exeter Community

Pastor Aaron Grass and Pastor Barbara Grass of Riverside Church

Co-pastored by Aaron and Barbara Grass, the church’s unique structure demonstrates a commitment to serving as a source of nourishment, love, and support

EXETER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverside Church is proud to announce they are now open to serve the community of Exeter, New Hampshire. Led by co-pastors Aaron and Barbara Grass, Riverside Church is a loving, welcoming church that aims to meet the needs of the local community physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

While the number of female clergy members has steadily increased, only 20% of church leaders in the United States are female. Riverside’s distinct co-pastor leadership structure represents the church’s commitment to looking forward while building its foundation on Biblical history.

“As a church committed to connection and community, we are thrilled to open our doors to Exeter,” said Pastor Barbara Grass. “I’m honored to serve as a pastor and hopefully as an impactful example to young women about the incredible potential of following your passion. I’m grateful for the chance to co-pastor alongside my husband, Aaron, as we welcome our congregation into an uplifting church experience.”

Dedicated to delivering messages that resonate with multiple generations, Riverside Church provides an environment where families can learn and worship together and find opportunities to build relationships. With a Youth Program designed specifically for children, Pastor Aaron Grass and Pastor Barbara Grass have cultivated a program that is safe, Biblically sound, and engaging.

“The Exeter River inspired our church’s name, but it goes far deeper than geography,” said Pastor Aaron Grass. “Our church is committed to allowing the River of Life to flow through us into our community, bringing peace, love, and healing to all we meet. It is our desire for people's lives to radically be changed by the love and grace of Jesus Christ. As HE is the source of life.”

Riverside Church is looking forward to serving Exeter both inside and outside the church through multiple initiatives and focuses as they deepen their roots in the community.

About Riverside Church

Our purpose is to help people find HOPE in a world where there is so much uncertainty, GROW together in faith at a time where there is so much division, and BUILD a life-giving COMMUNITY of people that support one another as they walk out this journey called life. Learn more at riversidenh.org.