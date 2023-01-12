NOW HIRING: TBI Special Agent/Forensic Scientist (Forensic Biology-Jackson Crime Lab), Information Security Analyst, Legal Instrument Examiner

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

1 VACANCY

FORENSIC BIOLOGY UNIT

JACKSON CRIME LABORATORY

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 41692This position will be posted on January 12, 2023 – January 18, 2023 for five business days.

INFORMATION SECURITY ANALYST-SR

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION DIVISION

TBI HEADQUARTERS

Monthly Salary: $6,383- $10,108

Job Duties: Responsible for the implementation of a Bureau wide security program that includes evaluation of all new applications. Provides consultation and recommendation for security patching of servers, desktops, and mobile devices, as well as business systems to ensure that all components comply with Information Systems Security Policies. Ensures that CJIS compliance is maintained for required applications with encryption and physical security. Creates monthly executive reports to Technology and Innovations Division Management detailing TBI’s current security position and initiatives. Reviews all newly developed and existing software applications to ensure that potential security breaches are identified and resolved. Serves as the initial TBI contact for all security related questions and issues. Oversees security assessment training of all Bureau staff and coordinates annual online training courses. Assists with the creation and implementation of a Bureau wide security program that includes data center physical security, logical security, and encryption for all servers, desktops and mobile devices in use.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to 5 years of experience in 1) information security program design and implementation, or 2) information security risk analysis and mitigation, or 3) information security policy, standards and procedures creation and implementation. Substitution of Graduate Coursework for Experience: Additional qualifying graduate course work in information security may substitute for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of one year (e.g. 36 graduate quarters hours in information security may substitute for one year for the required experience). Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying experience in one or a combination of the following may substitute for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years: 1) information security program design and implementation, or 2) information security risk analysis and mitigation, or 3) information security policy, standards and procedures creation and implementation, or 4) computer security incident response. OR Three years of experience as an Information Security Analyst-Junior. OR Certified Information Security Systems Professional (CISSP).

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 41549. This position will remain posted from January 12 – January 25, 2023 for ten business days.

LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER – ADVANCED

CJIS DIVISION

1 VACANCY

TBI HEADQUARTERS

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

Job Duties: Reviews daily firearms transaction denials to ensure accuracy. Addresses errors and inaccuracies on denials with unit team members. Trains new team members on TICS policies and procedures. Assists Associate and Intermediate level team members to ensure competency in comprehending and retrieving criminal histories (e.g., obtaining Tennessee and other state information from law enforcement databases). Processes appeals by requesting arrest records, court judgments, and/or drug test results from criminal justice entities for denied transactions. Reviews responses from requested agencies to determine if an individual is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Communicates final determination. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high stress environment.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework education must from an accredited institution; two years of experience with disposition of firearms and working with criminal justice qualifying information.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience with disposition of firearms may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 41699. This position will remain posted from January 12, 2023– January 25 2023 for ten business days.