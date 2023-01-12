Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Size, Share Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.8% by 2030 | Global Industry Analysis

[266 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 13.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 13.8% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AbleNet, Inc. Amedia Corporation, Access Ingenuity, Adaptivation, Inc. American Thermoform Corporation, Cambium Learning Group, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, Nippon Telesoft Co., Ltd., LVI Low Vision International AB, VFO, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 13.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is/are Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired? How big is the Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Industry?

Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Report Coverage & Overview:

Assistive technologies are the hardware or software tools that are used by visually impaired persons for performing daily activities such as walking, writing, reading, and others. Reportedly, there is a large number of low-tech visual aids such as touch watches, video magnifiers, walking aids, glasses, braille books, and a smartphone with large buttons that can help visually impaired elders in performing routine tasks. Moreover, assistive technologies help visually impaired people in reading printed material as well as surf the web with the use of screen readers and screen magnifiers.

Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market: Growth Dynamics

The growth of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired industry over the forecast timespan can be attributed to a rise in healthcare spending by various governments and massive demand for assistive technologies by visually impaired people across the globe. In addition, easy access to assistive technologies and their availability in emerging economies will also promote global market trends. Moreover, industry players are adding new user-friendly features to assistive technologies and products, thereby further contributing to the global market demand. Growing demand for addressing the unmet needs of the patient will further boost the expansion of assistive technologies for visually impaired market across the globe.

Nonetheless, a lack of awareness about the benefits offered by advanced assistive technologies for visually impaired such as smart-phone based assistive technologies can pose a threat to the expansion of the global market. Apart from this, huge costs of assistive technologies for visually impaired owing to an increase in taxes and import duties as well as a rise in costs of raw materials can decimate the demand for assistive technologies for visually impaired, thereby creating hurdles in the path of the global market surge. However, innovations in braille computer screens are projected to create new growth opportunities for the global market.

Report Scope

Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market are divided into product type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired industry are sectored into mobility devices, educational devices & software, and low vision devices. Furthermore, the educational devices & software segment is expected to lead the segmental growth over the assessment period. The growth of the segment over 2022-2030 can be credited to a prominent demand for user-friendly educational devices & software by visually impaired students for purpose of studying, learning, and easily grasping educational concepts provided in the course contents.

Based on the end-user, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market are segmented into blind schools, personal use, enterprises & social organizations, and federations & hospitals. Moreover, the enterprises & social organizations segment is predicted to make lucrative contributions to the size of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market over the next eight years. The segmental growth can be attributed to the large-scale purchase of assistive technologies and products by enterprises & social organizations for donating to the visually impaired employees and visually impaired persons for improving their work efficiency & quality of life.

The global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Educational Devices & Software

Mobility Devices

Low Vision Devices

By End User

Blind Schools

Enterprises & Social Organizations

Personal Use

Federations & Hospitals

Browse the full “Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market By Product Type (Educational Devices & Software, Mobility Devices, And Low Vision Devices), By End User (Blind Schools, Enterprises & Social Organizations, Personal Use, And Federations & Hospitals), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/assistive-technologies-for-visually-impaired-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired market include -

Cambium Learning Group

American Thermoform Corporation

AbleNet Inc.

LVI Low Vision International AB

Amedia Corporation

Access Ingenuity

Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.

Adaptivation Inc.

Nippon Telesoft Co. Ltd.

HumanWare Group

VFO

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is projected to expand annually at a CAGR of around 13.8% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market were evaluated at nearly $3.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $13.2 billion by 2030

The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to rise in aging population prone to cataract & refractive error

Based on product type, the educational devices & software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021

In terms of end user, the enterprises & social organizations segment to contribute sizably towards the overall market share during the assessment timespan

On the basis of region, the North American region is predicted to be a key revenue generator for the global market over the projected timeframe

Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the growth of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired industry over the forecast timeframe owing to an increase in the number of people affected due to low vision issues caused as a result of chronic diseases and viral infections. Apart from this, rise in the geriatric population prone to eye disorders has opened new growth dimensions for the regional market. In addition, easy availability of improved healthcare amenities in countries such as the U.S. and Canada and the presence of giant players in these countries will contribute substantially towards the growth of assistive technologies for visually impaired market in North America.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Lighthouse Guild, a U.S.-based charitable organization, and Bionic Sight LLC, a tech firm in the business of developing neuro- prosthetics devices interacting with the nervous system, joined hands for exploring new treatment alternatives for blind people. For the record, Bionic Sight’s advanced technology for blindness focuses on restoring the sight of visually impaired people who are in an advanced phase of blindness due to retinal degeneration. The move is aimed at transforming the lives of visually impaired people in the U.S. through the launching of new therapies for treating visually impaired people and adopting new approaches and exploring new ways to make the life of visually impaired people comfortable.

In December 2022, Thales Bank launched a voice payment card for visually impaired people. The move is aimed at helping visually impaired people perform their financial transactions accurately. The initiative will encourage other fintech firms & institutions in introducing new assistive technologies for visually impaired, thereby helping them in carrying their financial transactions in a safer & secure way and with ease & efficacy.

