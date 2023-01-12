Potential of Cubic Boron Nitrate to Substitute Diamonds Will Accelerate Their Demand: Fact.MR Report

Increasing need for cutting operations is expected to raise the demand for cubic boron nitrates over the coming years, says Fact.MR in its new market study.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cubic boron nitrates market is expected to touch US$ 2 billion by 2033, advancing at 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, according to this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Cubic boron nitrates (CBNs) are commonly used as an abrasive. After diamonds, cubic boron nitrates are the second-hardest material and have properties such as superior thermal, hardness, and chemical stability. The mechanical strength of CBN is its most notable attribute. They are frequently used in the tool bits of cutting tools. In addition, they are used in mechanical and electronic applications.

Growing demand for cutting operations is expected to drive the global cubic boron nitrates market during the forecast period. Cubic boron nitrates have a strong bonding structure. They have pressure and temperature, both of which are commonly employed in cutting processes. These benefits are estimated to propel market expansion during the forecast period.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8115

Moreover, rising demand for CBN powder in tungsten or ceramic substrates is expected to drive market growth. Increased demand for cubic boron nitrates from the automotive industry due to their superior chemical and thermal stability is anticipated to boost market growth. Furthermore, due to their hardness, cubic boron nitrates are employed in a variety of applications, such as water-resistant pipelines, coatings, and razor blades. Such advantages are predicted to propel market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, rising demand from the construction sector is likely to bolster the global cubic boron nitrates market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cubic boron nitrates market is valued at US$ 950 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for cubic boron nitrates is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is expected to reach US$ 2 billion by 2033.

Asia Pacific captured 38% of the worldwide cubic boron nitrates market share in 2022.

The inserts segment is projected to develop at a CAGR of 6.2% during the study period.



“Rapidly expanding automotive, construction, and electronics industries worldwide is expected to boost the demand for cubic boron nitrates. The chemical compound is widely employed in nanotechnology, which is projected to accelerate market expansion. Moreover, growing demand for water-resistance pipes and razor blades is anticipated to propel market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Segments of Cubic Boron Nitrates Industry Research

By Product : Inserts Wheels Mesh Powder





By Application :



Raw Abrasives Coatings Cutting & Grinding Lapping & Polishing Other Applications



By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8115

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global cubic boron nitrates market from 2023 to 2033 due to considerable expansion in the region's medical, construction, automotive, and aerospace industries. Moreover, Japan and South Korea are expected to make substantial contributions to the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the cubic boron nitrates market continue pursuing marketing methods such as investments, collaborations, technological innovations, R&D activities, and acquisitions to expand and maintain their overseas footprint.

In Dec 2021, AIXTRON developed, built, and installed a new, detailed industrial-grade graphene and cubic boron nitride reactor capable of producing 200 mm epi-wafers. The innovative CVD tool was developed as part of the GIMMIK research project. The GIMMIK project is to evaluate the manufacture of graphene layers under industrial settings, identify weak points, and propose methods to remove error sources. A material setup is also tested, as is the transmission of graphene features to electrical mechanisms. Simultaneously, novel methodologies for the large-area, contact-free description of graphene will be developed.

In Sep 2021, WIKUS-Sägenfabrik expanded its product line to include CUBOGRIT® band saw blades coated with cubic boron nitride (CBN). CUBOGRIT® will provide users with CBN-coated band saw blade technology for the first time, allowing them to affordably saw 3D hard alloys and toughened ferrous materials up to 70 HRC. WIKUS debuted the latest band saw blades at the EMO Hanover, the world's premier trade expo for metalworking.

In Aug 2021, Cornell researchers used ultrathin graphene and cubic boron nitride to create a tiny magnetic field sensor that can function over a greater range of temperatures than previous sensors sensing tiny changes in magnetic fields that would otherwise be lost in a larger magnetic setting. Nowack's lab specializes in using scanning probes to monitor magnetic imaging. The superconducting quantum interference device, or SQUID, is one of their go-to probes because it operates well at low temperatures and in modest magnetic fields.



Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Funik Ultrahard Material Co., Ltd

Advanced Abrasives Corporation

Reishauer AG

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd

Saint-Gobain Surface Conditioning

Baltic Abrasive Technologies

Element Six (UK) Ltd

Showa Denko K.K

ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd

NanoDiamond Products DAC



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8115

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cubic boron nitrates market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (inserts, wheels, mesh, powder) and application (raw abrasives, coatings, cutting & grinding, lapping & polishing, other applications), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

High Purity Boron Market: The global high purity boron market is estimated at USD 1,057.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,498.7 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global high purity boron market is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 441.3 Million by the end of 2032. The global high purity boron market holds ~42% of the global boron market.

High-purity Amorphous Boron Market: Boron, with an atomic number 5 and denoted by the symbol B, is a metalloid element, which is not only hard but highly resistant to heat. Boron has two allotropes in the form of amorphous and crystalline. High-purity Amorphous Boron powder is a brown-colored powder and is highly reactive when compared to its crystalline counterparts. Owing to its high reactivity and high heat of combustion, High-purity Amorphous Boron powder is used in fuel-rich propellants for rockets ramjets and igniter formulations.

Bio-based Coatings Market: The major push for shifting to bio-based coating solutions is derived from environmental considerations. The rising awareness among manufacturers has resulted in accelerated demand for the bio-based coating material. The paint industry manufacturers looking to cut down on toxic materials are ideally promoting the growth of the Bio-based coating market share. Bio-based materials are partially made with natural materials which intend to absorb carbon and reduce the environmental impact in terms of reduced carbon footprint.

Container Glass Coatings Market: For making the aesthetics appealing to consumers, the adoption of container glass coatings has revved up at a meteoric pace. Manufactures of container glass coatings are vying to offer products that improve the coating quality and production efficiency, with an objective of enhancing customer experience. Manufacturers of container glass coatings develop products offering high-scale protection from scratching, wearing, and breakage reduction on conveying lines.

Shipping Container Coatings Market: The market for shipping container coatings witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583