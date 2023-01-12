SaaS in a Box - A Forward-thinking Course for Agencies to take control of their Customer Churn
LONDON, UK, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The course helps agency owners take their businesses to the next level.
As digitization has rapidly progressed in the last few years, especially post-pandemic, many brick-and-mortar stores have gone online for the first time. This has created a great opportunity for marketers looking to get a piece of the lucrative pie. However, it has also led to increased competition, which results in customers churning easily to a new agency. To aid agency owners in this regard, the new course ‘SaaS in a Box’ from Powleads LTD is trying to help.
This course is for anyone who wants to start a digital marketing agency or those who already have one and want to grow their revenue exponentially. It's based on real-world examples, giving entrepreneurs a chance to learn how they can replicate the successful platform of Powlleads. By building the platform, their clients can design their campaigns on the SaaS platform, such as super SMS/ social and email campaigns, social content creation, scheduling, and so much more. By offering a sticky solution on their SaaS platform, agency owners learn how to stop clients from churning, which ultimately helps to improve the overall customer lifetime value.
The course breaks down everything entrepreneurs need to know on how to develop quickly so they can start generating leads and have long-standing customers. Moreover, thanks to the courses, they learn how to find new clients on autopilot with their simple Facebook marketing method.
Speaking on the matter, a representative for the company said, "An agency owner can spend a lot of money to try to acquire clients. However, this becomes incredibly frustrating when they see clients walk out on them in a few months. Thanks to the course, people can solve this problem for good and grow their businesses exponentially. Using our system, entrepreneurs across the globe have successfully created a full marketplace and used it to upsell their service.”
The course teaches digital marketing agencies and freelancers to scale their business faster by being able to use templates such as high-level snapshot and combine them with software’s such as GoHighlevel to build active digital campaigns more efficiently.
People interested in learning more about how to build a SaaS and get started with their marketing agency SaaS can reach out to them using the information mentioned below.
Website: https://saasinabox.pro/
James Taylor
Powleads LTD
James@powleads.com