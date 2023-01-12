PennDOT Lifts Speed Limit to 55 MPH on I-81

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions to 55 mph on Interstate 81.







Due to foggy conditions, speed limits were reduced earlier today to 45 mph on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. Speed limits are now set to 55 mph.





When conditions further improve, reduced speed limits will be lifted, and Interstate 81 will be returned to 65mph.





PennDOT also urges motorists to drive slowly and remain alert in foggy conditions. Within an instant, drivers could be caught by surprise by low visibility on the roadway, creating dangerous driving conditions. When dense fog accumulates, steady traffic flow can quickly and abruptly become a stand still. When driving in fog, low beam headlights should be used since the high beam setting creates glare and further reduces visibility.





PennDOT offers the following safety tips for driving in fog:

• Be cautious. Slow down and increase your following distance to ensure enough reaction time and stopping distance between vehicles;

• Allow additional time to get to your destination;

• Check your vehicle’s headlights, taillights and turn signals to ensure they are working properly:

• Along with low beam headlights, use windshield wipers and defrosters to maximize visibility;

• Use roadside reflectors or the right edge of the road as a guide. If you cannot see, pull completely off the road in a safe location;

• Be patient and avoid passing other vehicles or changing lanes.





MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

