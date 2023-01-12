Soil Remediation on SB I-81 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, Rescheduled for Tomorrow

01/12/2023

Contractor to clean up diesel fuel spill

Harrisburg, PA – A soil remediation project planned for today on southbound Interstate 81 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, has been postponed until tomorrow due to rain and fog.







This work includes cleaning up a diesel fuel spill along southbound I-81 about two miles north of Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon).





Weather permitting, this work will begin at approximately 8:00 AM tomorrow, Friday, January 13, and is expected to be completed by the end of the day. The left lane will be closed. The right lane will remain open.





Minor delays are expected. Motorists should drive with caution and watch for slow-moving traffic.



