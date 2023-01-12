Submit Release
Soil Remediation on SB I-81 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, Rescheduled for Tomorrow

01/12/2023

Contractor to clean up diesel fuel spill

Harrisburg, PA – A soil remediation project planned for today on southbound Interstate 81 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, has been postponed until tomorrow due to rain and fog. 


This work includes cleaning up a diesel fuel spill along southbound I-81 about two miles north of Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon).


Weather permitting, this work will begin at approximately 8:00 AM tomorrow, Friday, January 13, and is expected to be completed by the end of the day. The left lane will be closed. The right lane will remain open.


Minor delays are expected. Motorists should drive with caution and watch for slow-moving traffic. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


