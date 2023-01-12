Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,896 in the last 365 days.

Check Out the Newest Edition of the Multi-tiered System of Supports Newsletter

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) team of its Office of Innovations is excited to release the newest version of the MTSS Newsletter.

Multi-tiered System of Supports Newsletter | January/February Issue

Released every other month, the MTSS Newsletter will feature four main topics in each issue: News to know, Tools to Use, Webinars and Conferences, and Voices from the Field.

  • In the News to Know section, you will learn about current and upcoming work that is happening in MTSS at the Maine DOE and in the education field. 
  • The Tools to Use section will feature an evidence-based tool that you can use to aid in the development and implementation of MTSS in your school. 
  • The Webinars and Conferences section will provide information and links to a variety of pre-recorded webinars to watch and when available, information about MTSS specific conference opportunities that are being offered.
  • Finally, each issue will include a question (and answer) or an MTSS implementation story from YOU that could help others with their MTSS implementation efforts.

Be sure to look out for the release of the newsletter once every two months.  The first issue is now available at this link.  The next issue will be released on or around March 10th, 2023.

If you would like to subscribe to receive the newsletter and have it delivered directly to your inbox, you can do so by clicking here.

Each newsletter will also be linked on the Maine DOE MTSS Website, located here.  

For more information about the newsletter, contact Andrea Logan at andrea.logan@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Check Out the Newest Edition of the Multi-tiered System of Supports Newsletter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.