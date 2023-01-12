Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,800 in the last 365 days.

VinFast’s EVs grab international media’s attention at CES 2023

VIETNAM, January 12 -  

HÀ NỘI — VinFast made a strong impression at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in the US with their sleek and advanced electric vehicle (EV) duo, the VF 6 and VF 7. The vehicles, which boast impressive design and specifications, received positive reviews from international media at the event.

Driving, a renowned Canadian automobile news site, wrote that both units are good-looking entrants that should generate a lot of interest as long as they are priced at the right level.

Rather than a conventional set of instruments behind the steering wheel, all the information and functionality are housed in a large, centrally mounted screen. This measures 12.9 inches in both VF 6 models and VF 7 Eco; the VF 7 Plus has a 15.0-inch unit.

Both models have a full suite of safety aids, including blind spot monitoring, Level 2 highway-drive assist, lane-centring assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency lane-keep assist, the news site added.

After trying the VF 7, the US car review channel Motor Mount said that although it is a small crossover model, the model is very spacious, and its interior is meticulously cared for, from high-quality leather materials to driver-oriented entertainment screen and technology equipment.

The US-based car magazines Carbuzz and Plugavel also praised the specifications of the two VinFast EV models.

Plugavel said that VF 6 and VF 7 would fully satisfy the tastes of the European market.

Present at the CES 2023 from January 5-8, the first Vietnamese EV maker displayed four electric SUV models – VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 – which represent the most popular segments from small crossovers to large 5- and 7-seater SUVs.

Among the four models, the VF 8 was recently launched, and the first shipment arrived in the US in mid-December 2022. Meanwhile, the VF 6, VF 7 and VF 9 are currently under development and will be launched this year. —  VNS

 

You just read:

VinFast’s EVs grab international media’s attention at CES 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.