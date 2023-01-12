VinFast’s EVs grab international media’s attention at CES 2023

VIETNAM, January 12 -

HÀ NỘI — VinFast made a strong impression at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in the US with their sleek and advanced electric vehicle (EV) duo, the VF 6 and VF 7. The vehicles, which boast impressive design and specifications, received positive reviews from international media at the event.

Driving, a renowned Canadian automobile news site, wrote that both units are good-looking entrants that should generate a lot of interest as long as they are priced at the right level.

Rather than a conventional set of instruments behind the steering wheel, all the information and functionality are housed in a large, centrally mounted screen. This measures 12.9 inches in both VF 6 models and VF 7 Eco; the VF 7 Plus has a 15.0-inch unit.

Both models have a full suite of safety aids, including blind spot monitoring, Level 2 highway-drive assist, lane-centring assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency lane-keep assist, the news site added.

After trying the VF 7, the US car review channel Motor Mount said that although it is a small crossover model, the model is very spacious, and its interior is meticulously cared for, from high-quality leather materials to driver-oriented entertainment screen and technology equipment.

The US-based car magazines Carbuzz and Plugavel also praised the specifications of the two VinFast EV models.

Plugavel said that VF 6 and VF 7 would fully satisfy the tastes of the European market.

Present at the CES 2023 from January 5-8, the first Vietnamese EV maker displayed four electric SUV models – VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 – which represent the most popular segments from small crossovers to large 5- and 7-seater SUVs.

Among the four models, the VF 8 was recently launched, and the first shipment arrived in the US in mid-December 2022. Meanwhile, the VF 6, VF 7 and VF 9 are currently under development and will be launched this year. — VNS