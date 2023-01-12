Dr. Sacha Obaid Of North Texas Plastic Surgery Named a Top Doctor
Sacha Obaid, MD is a Plastic Surgeon Serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Community and was Nominated by His Peers in the Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery SpecialtyFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sacha Obaid has been recognized as a 2023 Top Doctor in the Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery specialty through a vote amongst Greater Fort Worth area physicians. This vote and recognition is a part of Fort Worth Magazine’s annual Top Doctor issue.
Each year, the magazine asks local top physicians to nominate their peers and name the top-performing doctors in the Great Fort Worth area. After receiving nominations and votes, a Top Doctors list is then compiled.
Dr. Sacha Obaid is a top-performing plastic surgeon with success and recognition based in Southlake, Texas. Dr. Obaid has previously been named a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor and was recognized in Modern Luxury's 2023 Top Doctors issue. Dr. Obaid's nomination and placement in Fort Worth Magazine’s Top Doctor issue list demonstrates his work's impact on clients and other professionals in his area.
Fort Worth Magazine is Fort Worth, Texas's number-one city magazine. The magazine aims to keep local members of the community connected by providing local news and lifestyle articles as well as lists of top-performing professionals in the area.
About North Texas Plastic Surgery:
Dr. Sacha Obaid is an internationally-acclaimed board-certified plastic surgeon who is the founder and CEO of North Texas Plastic Surgery, a large plastic surgery practice featuring six aesthetic plastic surgeons, three certified nurse injectors, and three medical aestheticians across four offices in Dallas, Southlake, Plano and Fort Worth, Texas. If you are interested in plastic surgery or medical spa treatments, please visit our website or check out our Instagram.
