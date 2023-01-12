Submit Release
Roadpass Offers a Comprehensive Trip Guide for Visitors to the 2023 Florida RV SuperShow

RV Show attendees can visit the Roadpass booth for a chance to win prizes and for exclusive discounts on its popular membership for campers and RVers.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadpass Digital, the company empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road, will be helping Florida RV SuperShow attendees with helpful resources and engaging activities from Jan. 18-22, 2023. Roadpass will be located at booth B405, offering attendees a free Roadtrippers guide to unique attractions in Tampa, along with giveaways and discounts for their popular Roadpass Pro membership

Visitors to Roadpass's booth at the Florida RV SuperShow can expect to:

  • Learn more about 15 unique points of interest near Tampa, Florida, with a comprehensive trip guide from Roadtrippers, including attractions, eateries, campgrounds, and more.
  • Have the opportunity to spin a wheel with a chance to win merchandise from Roadpass's brands, including Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage.
  • Meet with Roadpass road travel experts to learn more about the suite of tools and resources that are helping millions of people make the most of their RV and road trip experiences.
  • Get show-only discounts on the popular Roadpass Pro membership, including tools and resources to help road travelers make the most of their RV.

As a leading platform in helping travelers make the most of their RV experience and find extraordinary places during their adventures, Roadpass is sponsoring this year's Florida RV SuperShow interactive map to help attendees plan their time at the event.

Roadpass Digital offers a portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers, and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. To learn more about Roadpass, visit roadpass.com or contact media@roadpass.com

About Roadpass Digital 

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

