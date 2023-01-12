The Healthcare Facility Management Market Is Set To Grow At A 10.5% Rate With A Rise In Number Of Patients As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Facility Management Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the healthcare facility management market forecasts the growing number of patients and increasing healthcare spending by the private and public participants in healthcare systems as a major driver for the healthcare facility management market. The government and private healthcare spending in various countries support the growth of healthcare systems by providing better service to patients. That leads to the increased adoption of healthcare facility management in the healthcare system. For instance, in 2020, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMMS) report, spending on healthcare in the US grew by nearly $365 billion in 2020 compared to 2019, and health spending per capita increased by 9.3% between 2019 and 2020. Therefore, healthcare spending by the private and public participants in healthcare systems is driving the healthcare facility management market growth.



The global healthcare facility management market size is expected to grow from $176.83 billion in 2022 to $199.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare facility management market size is expected to grow to $298.16 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

Learn More In-Depth On The Healthcare Facility Management Market

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare facility management market. Technological developments are growing at an unprecedented rate and shaping the future of the healthcare industry. For example, in September 2022, CloudWave, a US-based independent cloud and managed services software hosting provider in healthcare, launched OpSus Cloud Services. In the user's data center, CloudWave OpSus Edge provides infrastructure-as-a-service, offering computing, storage, security, backup, recovery, and thorough operations and system upkeep. OpSus Cloud Services offers hospital users a multi-cloud strategy that ensures availability, simplicity of access, and robust security.

The global healthcare facility management market is segmented by type into hard services, soft services, and other services; by service type into property, cleaning, security, catering, support, environmental management; by business model into outsourced, in-house; by end user into hospitals and clinics, long-term healthcare facilities.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Healthcare Facility Management Market Report

Major players in the healthcare facility management market are ABM Industries Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc., Medxcel Facility Management, Mitie Group plc, Aramark Corporation, Compass Group plc, Ecolab, Inc., OCS Group, Secro Group plc, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources, UEM Edgenta Berhad, Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A., B38 Group, SMS Integrated Facility Services Private Limited, Oracle Corporation, Planon, Founders 3 Real Estate Services, Accruent, and IBM Corporation.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare facility management market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Healthcare Facility Management Market Global Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the healthcare facility management market size, healthcare facility management market segments, healthcare facility management market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2023 – By Component (Software Application, Hardware Type), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud Based), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Manufacturers, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Healthcare Workforce Management System Global Market Report 2022 – By Software (Time And Attendance, HR And Payroll, Talent Management, Analytics), By Solution (Software, Services), By Mode Of Delivery (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By End User (Nursing Homes, Long-Term Care Centers, Hospitals, Other Healthcare Institutions) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Dental Services, Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services, Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities, Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers, Physicians And Other Health Practitioners, All Other Ambulatory Health Care Services, Ambulance Services), By End User Gender (Male, Female), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model