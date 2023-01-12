Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,866 in the last 365 days.

Wilton Introduces Sweet Baking Tools and Decorations Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Wilton is inspiring consumers to bake with love on the sweetest holiday of the year with fun seasonal products, fan-favorite tools, and adorable dessert toppings

/EIN News/ -- NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilton is helping consumers bake their way into the hearts of their Valentines this February with a sweet line up of seasonal bakeware, tools and decorating supplies. Whether you are making homemade treats, hosting a fun Galentine’s Day party or searching for the perfect heartfelt gift, Wilton’s Valentine’s Day lineup has something to make everyone feel special this holiday.

Wilton is inspiring consumers to bake with love on the sweetest holiday of the year with fun seasonal products, fan-favorite tools and adorable dessert toppings

“Pink and red are the colors of the season and our Valentine’s Day collection features all of the festive colors, shapes and flavors to celebrate,” said Carly Lofgren, Wilton Seasonal Director. “From heart-shaped pans to a mini fondue set and everything in between, we are making it easier than ever to bake your heart out this Valentine’s Day.”

Wilton’s Valentine’s Day products include:

Sweets Sprinkled with Love

Bake Your Hearts Content

  • Wilton Signature Red Heart Cake Pan: Create an adorable love-themed, Valentine’s Day cake with this 9-inch pan. The nonstick steel makes cleanup easy, and the pan is dishwasher safe. SRP: $8.99.
  • Wilton Valentine Metal Cookie Cutter Set, 3-piece set: Add some variety to heart-shaped cookies with this set of cookie cutters, including a straight edge heart, a scalloped heart and an arrow. SRP: $3.99.
  • Wilton Heart Silicone Candy Mold: Add some extra love to this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with all things heart shaped. This versatile mold can make candies to fill party favor bags or heart shaped ice cubes to sweeten up party beverages. SRP: $11.99.
  • Wilton Red Heart-Shaped Fluted Pan: add a special touch to dessert with this heart-shaped fluted tube pan. Perfect for angel food cakes, filled ring cakes or for molding gelatin and ice cream. SRP: $10.99.

Cozy up with Chocolate Favorites

  • Wilton’s Red Mini Fondue Set: This fondue set is perfect for creating fun treats, such as the Valentine’s Day classic - chocolate covered strawberries. Create a spread with pretzels, marshmallows, cookies and more and dip each item into warmed-Wilton Dipping Chocolate or Candy Melts candy (sold separately) for the most delightful bite. A great activity for date-night or to entertain the entire family! SRP: $17.49.
  • Wilton Hot Cocoa Candy Molds: Hot chocolate with a twist! Use these candy molds to make delicious hot cocoa bombs that can warm up every heart. Customize each cocoa bomb by filling with hot cocoa mix, marshmallows, mini chocolate chips, peppermint candies – and top with a drizzle of colored Candy Melts and festive sprinkles. SRP: $3.49.

To learn more about what is new from Wilton or to find baking inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Wilton Brands
We inspire the joy of baking and decorating in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products. Learn more at www.wilton.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Abby Penich         
Arrowhead Communications                                                                                 
abby@arrowheadcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb9512ec-d1f0-4d77-bb4b-a16178ef1bd1


Primary Logo

Wilton Introduces Sweet Baking Tools and Decorations for Valentine’s Day

Wilton is inspiring consumers to bake with love on the sweetest holiday of the year with fun seasonal products, fan-favorite tools and adorable dessert toppings

You just read:

Wilton Introduces Sweet Baking Tools and Decorations Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.