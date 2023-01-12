Senior Citizen Launches Entirely New Award-Winning Career During Covid
Senior Citizen Launches Entirely New Award-Winning Career During Covid - “It’s NEVER Too Late to Fulfill Your Dreams”PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people have a “bucket-list” that is mostly made up of travel destinations they would like to visit.
Having spent the majority of her career in travel and tourism marketing, most of Connie Wallace’s bucket list was also travel-oriented. But one item on her bucket list was a little unique: she had always wanted to attend a “red-carpet Hollywood Awards Event” – even if it meant just being a “seat filler”.
Connie spent her career in tourism and travel marketing with major companies including Universal Studios and Princess Cruises but had a year-long detour in the 90’s as a radio personality. Returning to tourism marketing, she always had thoughts about someday hosting a “Travel” radio show, but life and responsibilities got in the way. As time went by, her thoughts transitioned from radio to podcasting.
In December of 2019, when she retired from the corporate world, she implemented her plan to launch a travel-themed podcast. All went well and the podcast was successful – on all of the major podcast platforms. However, 2020 brought the pandemic and anything travel-related had to be shut down, or at least paused.
Having a talent for talking and a big investment in recording equipment, she decided to re-invent herself in the middle of the pandemic as a voice over artist. Her husband turned a walk-in closet in their home into a recording studio and she was on her way.
After investing more money into additional equipment, hours of one-on-one coaching, the kind support of a fellow VO artist, taking on-line courses, investing in a professional VO demo production, submitting countless auditions, and lots of rejection and frustration, she persevered.
By the end of her first year as a voice over artist, she had a small list of clients and some nice credits to her name – or voice. Remarkably, she was incredibly surprised and grateful to be nominated for three national VO Award by the annual “One Voice Awards” held in Dallas. These nominations included “Newcomer of the Year”, “Best Radio Commercial” and “Best Political Spot”.
By the end of 2022, she had accumulated TEN National VO Award Nominations and one WIN. Connie was thrilled and honored to be able to walk the red carpet at the SOVAS (Society of Voice Arts and Sciences) “Voice Arts Awards”, (known as the “Academy Awards of the Voice Over Industry”) a red-carpet, black-tie awards gala that took place at Warner Brothers Studio in Hollywood. Not only was she able to achieve her dream of attending a “Hollywood Awards Show”, but she was actually a TWO-time award nominee!
At the age of 68, this “retired” grandmother reinvented herself and started an entirely new “Award Winning” career.
Since then, she has lent her voice to countless brands, products, organizations, characters and causes – from radio and tv commercials to eLearning, narrations and even “live” celebrity introductions and award shows. Her extremely wide voice range makes it easy for her to be a cartoon character, a 5 year old, a teenager, a young Mom, a corporate executive and a Grandma – all on the same day! To hear samples of Connie’s work, head to www.ConnieWallace.com
She is proud to be living proof that it’s never too late to accomplish your dreams and hopes to be an inspiration to others. Connie and her husband Garry live in Rhode Island with their beloved Cockapoo, Lollie.
